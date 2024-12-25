AP FiberNet revamp begins with sacking of 410 staff

VIJAYAWADA: In its efforts to revamp the Andhra Pradesh State FiberNet Limited (APSFL) and bring it out of the red, as many as 410 employees, employed during the previous YSRCP regime without following due procedures, and who exhibited gross dereliction of duties, were terminated with immediate effect.

Addressing a press conference at the State headquarters on Tuesday, APSFL Chairman GV Reddy expressed his shock over the procedure implemented by the previous executive in the appointment of around 1,200 employees during 2019-24 and maintained that all the inappropriate appointments will be cancelled with the immediate effect.

He said most of the appointments were referred by Kadapa MP YS Avinash Reddy and other senior leaders during the YSRCP regime, and former MD Madhusudan Reddy gave appointments without following proper hiring procedures.

“While some employees lack basic qualification for the job they were given, others were found drawing the salaries without working in the department. Instead of recording profits and business with new connections despite the appointment of such huge staff, APSFL suffered losses to the tune of Rs 2,160 crore. APSFL was in profits during 2014-19. Now, APSFL is on the verge of collapse, and we must put it back on track,” he said.

The Chairman further said legal action also would be initiated against employees, and those who gave appointment orders to the candidates, and for committing other financial irregularities causing huge loss to government’s exchequer.