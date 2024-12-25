BPCL to commence works for petrochemical complex in Andhra

VIJAYAWADA: In a communication sent to SEBI (Securities and Exchange Board of India) and BSE (Bombay Stock Exchange), Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) informed that its board, during a meeting held on Tuesday (December 24), has approved the initiation of pre-project activities with an investment of Rs 6,100 crore for the establishment of a greenfield refinery-cum-petrochemical complex on the East Coast of Andhra Pradesh.

As part of the pre-project activities, various studies will be conducted, including steps to identify and acquire land, preparation of a detailed feasibility report, conducting environmental impact assessments, and the development of a basic design engineering package and front-end engineering design. It is worth noting that a BPCL delegation, led by Chairman and Managing Director Krishna Kumar, had met with Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu in July 2024.

During the meeting, they discussed plans to set up a petrochemical complex and an oil refinery in Andhra Pradesh.

According to the proposal, BPCL plans to invest Rs 60,000 crore in the State, for which 4,000 to 5,000 acres of land will be required.

Naidu had assured the BPCL delegation that the necessary land would be allotted to the company within 90 days after they submit a detailed proposal for the project.

Expressing his enthusiasm over the development, Vizianagaram TDP MP Kalisetti Appalanaidu told TNIE, “This has been made possible due to the confidence and trust that industrialists have in Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu. He is the brand ambassador of Andhra Pradesh. I am confident that more investments will flow into the State in the days to come.”

Rs 6,100 crore pre-proj activities