Congress humiliated Ambedkar, says BJP MP Daggubati Purandeswari

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: State BJP president and Rajamahendravaram MP Daggubati Purandeswari on Tuesday alleged that the Congress had humiliated the architect of the Indian constitution, BR Ambedkar.

Making a scathing attack on the Congress, she said the Grand Old Party was rejected by the people in every election held in the country in the past one decade. Out of frustration, the Congress had targeted the BJP on the issue of Ambedkar, she said.

Speaking to the media here, she alleged that the Congress tried to ‘murder’ the Constitution by amending it 90 times during its regime. “It is our responsibility to uphold the Constitution,” she said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi came up with Samvidhan Samman Yatra when he was the Chief Minister of Gujarat with an idea to take it to the villages. The Prime Minister also came up with the holy tour of Panch Teerths associated with the life of Ambedkar as a tribute to the architect of the Indian constitution. “In 2015, we started Samvidhan Diwas celebrations, but your leaders questioned the rationale behind it,” the BJP MP said.

Replying to a question, Purandeswari said there should be further investigation into the stampede at Sandhya Theatre in Hyderabad during the premiere of Pushpa-2. She said the film industry elders are planning to meet Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu in the wake of unrest in the industry.

The BJP, which enrolled 25 lakh members so far, will intensify the membership drive to further strengthen its base at the grass roots in the State, she said.