Guntur Municipal Corporation steps up efforts to address untidy vacant plots

According to official data, over 2,300 vacant plots have been identified within the city, including, 966 in the Guntur East constituency, 868 in Guntur West, 453 in merged villages.

GMC officials have begun issuing notices to landowners, urging them to clean up their plots and prevent waterlogging. For plots with unidentified owners, notice boards are being installed. Additionally, the GMC is collaborating with the district registration department to locate these owners and serve notices directly. Anti-larval operations are also being conducted in these areas to curb seasonal diseases.

Speaking to TNIE, P Parthasarathy, a resident of AT Agraharam, expressed frustration over a vacant plot near his apartment. “The plot is filled with stagnant water and overgrown weeds, creating a mosquito menace for the neighborhood. While the landowner cleaned and leveled the plot after the civic body’s intervention, the weeds grew back within months. We urge the authorities to provide a lasting solution,” he said.

In an effort to streamline the identification of such plots, GMC has instructed ward secretariat staff to intensify inspections and ensure compliance by landowners. The corporation is also exploring the use of drone technology to identify untidy vacant lands, particularly in merged villages and remote areas. The GMC has reaffirmed its commitment to provide a cleaner, healthier environment for denizens.