More Jindal energy plants likely in Andhra

VIJAYAWADA: Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister Ponguru Narayana met Prithavi Raj Jindal, Chairman of Jindal SAW, in New Delhi on Tuesday, and discussed the establishment of more waste-to-energy Jindal plants in Andhra Pradesh.

Jindal has already set up two plants in Guntur and Visakhapatnam, and plans are underway to expand this initiative across the State.

The MAUD Minister also met HUDCO CMD Sanjay Kulshrestha to review the loan mobilisation process for the development of Amaravati. HUDCO has sanctioned Rs 11,000 crore loan for the Amaravati Capital Development Project.