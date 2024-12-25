‘Sankar Vilas ROB to be iconic bridge’, says Rural development minister Pemmasani Chandra

GUNTUR: The long-awaited Sankar Vilas Road Over Bridge (ROB) will be constructed as an iconic structure, announced Union Minister of State for Rural Development and Communications, Dr Pemmasani Chandra Sekhar.

During a review meeting with officials from the R&B Department, Railways, and Guntur Municipal Corporation (GMC), the minister emphasised the importance of the project and discussed its progress, along with the Gorantla water project.

Pemmasani reviewed the detailed project report (DPR) for the Sankar Vilas ROB and provided specific instructions to expedite the process. “Sankar Vilas ROB is like the heart of Guntur. It must be designed as an iconic model, reflecting the city’s prominence,” he said.

He directed R&B officials to finalise the DPR, call for tenders, and commence construction without delay.

Acknowledging the challenges during the construction, which is expected to take more than 18 months, the minister instructed officials to propose traffic diversion plans for service roads to mitigate commuter inconvenience. Additionally, he suggested preparing proposals for a Road Under Bridge (RUB) beneath the Sankar Vilas ROB to cater to future traffic needs.

Highlighting the critical importance of the Gorantla water project, the Union Minister for State said the initiative would ensure adequate water supply to the merged villages of Guntur. He urged officials to expedite the necessary arrangements and complete the project before the upcoming summer to meet the water demands of the citizens.

He also discussed the Guntur Channel extension project with the officials.