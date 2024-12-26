Andhra Pradesh: Amid probe, Visakha Dairy chief joins BJP

VIJAYAWADA: Visakha Dairy Chairman Adari Anand Kumar resigned from the YSRCP, and joined the BJP in the presence of State party president D Purandeswari in Rajamahendravaram on Wednesday. His move comes amid allegations of irregularities in Visakha Dairy.

In November, AP Legislative Assembly Speaker Ch Ayyanna Patrudu appointed a House Committee to investigate the allegations. The committee, headed by Jyothula Nehru, and comprising Palla Srinivasa Rao, Bonda Uma Maheswara Rao, Velagapudi Ramakrishna Babu, Gouthu Seerisha, RVSKK Ranga Rao and Datla Subba Raju as members, began its inquiry into the irregularities in the second week of December.

During the Assembly session, MLAs Palla Srinivasa Rao (Gajuwaka) and Velagapudi Ramakrishna Babu (Visakhapatnam East) accused the Visakha Dairy management of misusing funds, and running the dairy for personal gain. They alleged that the Chairman, Vice-Chairman and Directors, all belonging to the same family, had reduced the milk procurement charges, causing losses to dairy farmers, despite the hike in fodder prices and rearing costs. They also charged that the Rs 2,000 crore turnover dairy was incurring losses due to these irregularities, and demanded stringent action.

In response, Agriculture Minister K Atchannaidu proposed the constitution of a House Committee.

Anand Kumar’s decision to join the BJP has sparked a political debate with speculation that he aims to avoid scrutiny by aligning with the saffron party. Speaking to TNIE, Purandeswari said, “The BJP welcomes individuals who align with the party’s ideology and follows its rules. The inquiry into irregularities in Visakha Dairy will continue without any change despite Anand Kumar’s entry into the BJP.”