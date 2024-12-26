Aspirants urge Andhra govt to implement Group-1 mains exam result in 1:100 ratio

VIJAYAWADA: With rumours circulating about the announcement of Group 1 Mains examinations, aspirants are urging the State government to reconsider and re-evaluate prelims results by implementing a 1:100 ratio, which is also used for the recruitment of Group 2 officers and Deputy DEOs, to ensure fairness and broader opportunities.

They demand the selection of 100 candidates for each post and the release of revised results. Additionally, the Group 1 aspirants criticized the previous YSRCP government for continuous delays caused by changing the syllabus and a lack of access to proper State government academy material, which has hindered their qualifying chances, especially for candidates from rural areas.

Raising concerns over inconsistency in the selection procedure, an aspirant named Gayathri from Vizianagaram pointed out that while a 1:100 ratio was applied for Group 2, it was omitted for Group 1.

Speaking to TNIE, AP Nirudyoga JAC State president Samayam Hemanta Kumar mentioned that they had urged the government to address discrepancies before announcing the exam schedule for mains to avoid further delays, which might push many candidates out of eligibility (age) as notifications were issued only once every two to three years.

They expressed concern that if a decision is not made before the announcement of Group 1 Mains exam dates, they might lose their chance to appear for the exam.

They also urged the government to release a notification for 245 approved jobs in the health department and called for an increase in the employment age limit to 48 years. Hemanta Kumar also urged the government to withdraw cases filed against unemployed youth who protested for job notifications during the previous YSRCP regime.

He added that the disqualified Group 1 aspirants anxiously await the new government’s response and a decision on the 1:100 ratio implementation. The JAC recently submitted a representation to State TDP President Palla Srinivas. In response, Srinivas wrote letters to CM N Chandrababu Naidu, HRD Minister N Lokesh, and APPSC Chairperson Anuradha.