Bhavani Deeksha relinquishment at at Sri Durga Malleswara Swamy concludes

VIJAYAWADA: The five-day Bhavani Deeksha relinquishment process at Sri Durga Malleswara Swamy Varla Devasthanam (SDMSD) atop Indrakeeladri concluded on a grand note on Wednesday.

Temple priests performed the Poornahuti ritual at the yagashala near the Shivalayam around 10:30 am, symbolising the culmination of the ceremony. Amid Vedic chants, priests offered robes, sandalwood, ghee, flowers, and fruits to the sacred homagundam.

Two large homagundams were also set up downhill near Mallikarjuna Maha Mandapam, where devotees deposited their Irumudi. According to temple officials, over 4 lakh ‘Bhavanis’ visited the hill shrine over the last five days to relinquish their Deeksha.

The influx of Bhavani devotees is expected to continue until Sunday, with more devotees arriving late Wednesday night, officials added.

Temple EO KS Rama Rao assured that arrangements were in place to ensure a hassle-free experience for devotees. Facilities, including Anna Prasadam distribution, were provided along the route from the Vinayaka temple to the Antaralayam of Goddess Kanaka Durga.

The event witnessed an overwhelming response, reinforcing the temple’s significance as a centre of devotion.