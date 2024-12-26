CM Chandrababu Naidu proved himself as pro-BC: Minister Savitha

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has proved himself as a pro-BC, said BC Welfare Minister S Savitha.

Speaking to mediapersons at the TDP headquarters in Mangalagiri on Wednesday, she said unlike former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, who betrayed the BCs after coming to power, the TDP-led NDA government has taken several initiatives for the uplift of Backward Classes. It was TDP founder and former Chief Minister NT Rama Rao, who set up BC welfare federations, and also empowered BCs politically. Naidu continued the same spirit towards BCs, she said.

Accusing the previous YSRCP government of doing nothing for the welfare of BCs, Savitha said funds were not given even for maintenance of BC welfare hostels during 2019-24. Mentioning that the YSRCP regime reduced the BC reservation to 24% from 34% in local body elections, she said the NDA government resolved to take measures for restoration of 34% quota, besides extending 34% reservation for BCs in nominated posts.

Alleging that the previous government did injustice to BCs in budgetary allocations, she said the coalition government earmarked Rs 39,700 crore Backward Classes welfare. While the YSRCP regime confined itself to establishment of corporations for various castes without providing any infrastructure, she said the NDA government had allocated funds for them, besides providing required infrastructure.