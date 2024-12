VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on Wednesday. During the meeting that lasted for 45 minutes, Naidu apprised Modi on various programmes taken up in Andhra Pradesh, its financial situation and other issues.

Naidu thanked the Prime Minister for extending financial assistance to complete the Polavaram Irrigation Project and the capital city of Amaravati, two projects crucial for the development of the State.

Naidu also submitted a copy of the Swarna Andhra Vision-2047 and explained the targets set by the State government to achieve Viksit Bharat. He sought the Centre’s cooperation to realise the Vision-2047.

Further, he also informed Modi about the diversion of funds meant for 94 Centrally-sponsored schemes by the previous YSRCP regime in the State. He said 74 of the total 94 schemes have been relaunched.

Highlighting that ArcelorMittal has come forward to establish a steel plant in the State, the Chief Minister sought Central assistance for supply of raw material for the plant, besides clearance of permits as soon as possible.

Elaborating on the programmes proposed for next month, including the stone-laying ceremony and inauguration of various projects, Naidu discussed about the Prime Minister’s visit to Andhra Pradesh in January.

CM highlights efforts to put state back on growth track

Briefing the Prime Minister on the damage caused to the State by the previous government, Naidu informed Modi that the YS Jagan Mohan Reddy-led administration exhausted the revenue deficit grant meant for five years in just three years and sought help through special assistance.

Later, the Chief Minister met Union Ministers Amit Shah (Home) and Nirmala Sitharaman (Finance). He explained in detail about the poor financial condition of the State and the efforts he is making to bring the State back on track. He also sought funds under different heads and requested for special Central assistance.

Earlier in the day, Naidu paid homage to former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee at his memorial “Sadaiv Atal’ on his 100th birth anniversary.

Later, Naidu participated in the NDA meeting held at BJP national president JP Nadda’s residence. He also had a meeting with Union Minister for Steel HD Kumaraswamy and Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw. He discussed issues related to Visakhapatnam Steel Plant, South Central Railway Zone and other railway projects in the State.