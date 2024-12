VIJAYAWADA: As Director General of Police (DGP) Ch Dwaraka Tirumala Rao is set to retire in January, the State government has initiated the process of selecting his successor. Dwaraka Tirumala Rao, a 1989 batch IPS officer, was appointed Head of the Police Force (HoPF) on June 20, after the TDP-led NDA government took charge.

He also served as the Commissioner for the Public Transport Department and Ex-Officio Vice-Chairman and Managing Director of APSRTC.

If seniority is considered, there are 10 DG-rank officers eligible for the post. Among them, Madireddy Pratap and Harish Kumar Gupta are the leading contenders for the coveted position.

However, two officers are unlikely to be considered: former Intelligence Chief PSR Anjaneyulu, who was placed under suspension, and former DGP Kasireddy Rajendranath Reddy, who was transferred by the Election Commission of India in May due to lapses in security during a public meeting of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Chilakapluripet.

Next DGP likely to get extension

Anjani Kumar, another potential candidate who served as the DGP of Telangana, has not yet reported to the Andhra Pradesh government. Nalin Prabhat, Dr Mahesh Dixit, and Amit Garg, who are currently on central deputation, are also unlikely to be recalled.