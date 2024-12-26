IMD forecasts heavy rainfall in Coastal Andhra on December 26

VIJAYAWADA: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast heavy rain in isolated places across North and South Coastal Andhra Pradesh on Thursday. It also predicts heavy rainfall at isolated locations in South Coastal Andhra Pradesh later in the day.

The well-marked low-pressure area over the Southwest and adjoining West-central Bay of Bengal, off the South Andhra Pradesh-North Tamil Nadu coasts, was located at 8.30 am on Wednesday.

The system is expected to weaken gradually into a low-pressure area over the same region within the next 24 hours.

In the 24 hours ending at 8.30 am on Wednesday, several coastal districts of Andhra Pradesh experienced light to moderate rainfall. Bobbili and Parvathipuram recorded the highest rainfall of 4 cm, while other areas in North Andhra received up to 3 cm.