'Meeting in Belagavi will unveil plan to protect Constitution,' says CWC member Gidugu Rudraraju

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: The Congress Working Committee meeting at Belagavi on December 26 and 27, will discuss threadbare the insult hurled by Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Parliament at the legacy of Architect of Indian Constitution BR Ambedkar, said CWC member Gidugu Rudraraju.

Speaking to the media before leaving to Belagavi on Wednesday, he said the extended meeting of the CWC being held to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the historic Belgaum session of the Congress presided over by Mahatma Gandhi, will be called Nav Satyagraha. “We are going to give a stern warning to the NDA partners TDP and JD(U), who are supporting the anti-people and anti-farmer policies of the BJP government at the Centre,” he said.

The CWC meeting will discuss an action plan and programme for the Indian National Congress for the next year and adopt two resolutions. “We will come up with an action plan to protect the Constitution,” the CWC member said.

The Belagavi meeting will be a historic one, and discuss the policies of religious fundamentalism being implemented by the BJP government. the CWC member said.