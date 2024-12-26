Rahul Gandhi used to undermine India on foreign soil: MP Daggubati Purandeswari

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: Hitting out at Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, BJP State president and Rajamahendravaram MP Daggubati Purandeswari said the Congress leader used to undermine India on foreign soil, hurting the sentiment of 140 crore Indians.

Addressing a mammoth rally held at Gokavaram in East Godavari district on Wednesday, she said Rahul Gandhi used to speak lies without knowing the greatness of the country.

Vishwa Hindu Dharma Parirakshana Rama Sena founder Kambala Srinivasa Rao and Varasala Prasad, along with 10,000 workers, joined the BJP in the presence of Purandeswari at the public meeting.

Welcoming Kambala and his followers into the party, she said, “The BJP is expanding fast in rural areas of the State. Youth are increasingly coming forward to take the BJP membership. The BJP is a major force in the State with 25 lakh members,” she said.

The State BJP chief paid rich tributes to former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee to mark his 100th birth anniversary. She described Vajpayee as the architect of India’s transition, and lauded his rich contributions to political stability, nation building and good governance.

BJP national executive member Somu Veerraju said it was a historic day in East Godavari district as Rama Sena founder Kambala joined the saffron party, which has a bright future in the State. He hailed Vajpayee’s commitment to democracy and termed him the pillar of the anti-emergency movement. BJP floor leader in the State Assembly P Vishnu Kumar Raju and others also spoke.