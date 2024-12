TIRUPATI: Naravaripalle, the native village of Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu, is set for a major transformation in the coming six months.

With the Chief Minister focusing on the holistic growth of his hometown, a special officer has been appointed to oversee the development of Naravaripalle, similar to the approach taken in Kuppam.

During his recent visit for his brother’s last rites, Naidu shared his plans with District Collector S Venkateswar, which also cover the neighbouring areas of Rangupeta, Kandullavaaripalle, and Chinna Ramapuram.

A door-to-door survey under the slogan “One Family, One Entrepreneur” has been launched to understand the specific needs of residents. Land has already been ident fied for constructing an Indo Power Substation, and tenders for the project have been invited.

Additionally, an ATM-CDM (Cash Deposit Machine) facility linked to the Union Bank of India will be set up in the area.

In Chinna Ramapuram Panchayat, efforts are underway to improve BSNL internet quality, and services like e-buses and e-autos are set to be introduced soon. Infrastructure projects worth crores of rupees are also progressing rapidly, including 11 water works costing Rs 41 lakh, five CC roads estimated at Rs 81 lakh, and street lights worth Rs 21 lakh.