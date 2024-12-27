IMD issues warning for severe rainfall, strong winds in Andhra Pradesh over next two days

VIJAYAWADA: The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Thursday has issued a warning for severe rainfall in Andhra Pradesh over the next two days.
According to the IMD, widespread rainfall is expected in the South Coastal Andhra Pradesh districts, including Nellore, Prakasam, and moderate to heavy rainfall in Rayalaseema, including Anantapur, YSR Kadapa, Annamayya, Sathya Sai, and Chittoor districts.
The weather report indicates that strong winds may accompany these rains in the State. The IMD has urged residents to remain cautious over the next two days due to the adverse weather conditions.
While the deep depression over the Bay of Bengal has weakened into a low-pressure area and further into a surface-level circulation, its impact persists. Strong gusty winds, reaching speeds of up to 65 kmph, are still affecting the coastal regions of Andhra Pradesh.
The low-pressure area, located over the Southwest and adjoining West Central Bay of Bengal off South Andhra Pradesh-North Tamil Nadu coasts, and its cyclonic circulation remains extended up to 1.5 km above mean sea level.
In response to the ongoing conditions, the IMD has issued a third-level danger warning for all ports in the State. All ports and coastal areas are on high alert, and fishermen have been advised against venturing into the sea due to the rough conditions.
In light of the IMD’s alert, officials from the State Disaster Management Authority have instructed district Collectors to prepare ground-level staff to assist farmers. They have also advised farmers not to dry or harvest their produce in the open due to the impending rainfall.
Speaking to the media, Visakhapatnam Meteorological Officer Sudhavalli stressed the importance of caution over the next two days. She urged citizens to avoid unnecessary travel, as the IMD’s forecast predicts the likelihood of severe winds and heavy rains. Furthermore, fishermen in Visakhapatnam, Vizianagaram, and Srikakulam districts have been specifically warned not to venture into the sea for fishing for the next week.
The IMD continues to monitor the situation closely, and residents are advised to stay updated on weather advisories.