Jagan holds Praja Darbar in Pulivendula as chaos erupts at camp office

KADAPA: On the third day of his visit to Pulivendula, former Chief Minister and YSRCP chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy conducted a Praja Darbar at his camp office in Bakarapuram. He listened attentively to the grievances from people, and assured them of his support. “I am here for you,” he asserted.

Several YSRCP activists expressed their frustration with the TDP-led NDA government’s politically motivated attacks. Jagan urged them to stay strong, promising that better days are ahead, and that the party will soon return to power, ensuring justice and prosperity. He also urged the YSRCP cadre to counter the TDP’s ‘oppressive tactics’, and stay resilient in the face of opposition violence. Jagan assured his unwavering support to the YSRC cadre during difficult times.

Tension at camp office

Meanwhile, tension prevailed at Jagan’s camp office when a stampede took place due to the congregation of people in large numbers from all the Rayalaseema districts. Police caned the surging crowds to bring the situation under control. Some window panes of the camp office were broken in the melee. However, police controlled the mob using ropes.