Kuppam Horticulture Hub wins Skoch Award for setting benchmark agricultural innovation

CHITTOOR: Kuppam in Chittoor district has transformed into a thriving horticulture hub, setting a benchmark for agricultural innovation and contributing significantly to farmers’ livelihoods.

Leveraging advanced Israeli technology, the Kuppam Horticulture Hub has introduced modern farming practices. These innovative methods have revolutionised agriculture in the region.

The hub, formally inaugurated on January 2, 2019, by the then Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, was envisioned to make Kuppam a model for horticulture. Spanning across 22.8 acres, the Centre of Excellence (CoE) at Pedda Bangarunatham village in Kuppam mandal focuses on the cultivation of flowers and vegetables, utilising cutting-edge techniques like drip irrigation, polyhouses, and grafting.

The hub supports farmers in producing high-quality crops with minimal resources, ensuring increased productivity and profitability. The favourable climate supports a variety of vegetables, flowers, and fruits, including marigolds, tomatoes, and capsicum. Farmers, officials, and students receive training on modern agricultural practices, improving skills at the centre.

By introducing innovative methods and supporting market access, the hub has significantly enhanced the income of local farmers.

With its success, the Kuppam Horticulture Hub has transformed the local economy as well as solidifying Andhra Pradesh’s position as a leader in modern horticulture practices.

On November 30 in 2024, the Kuppam Horticulture Hub was honoured with the Skoch Award for its outstanding achievements in agriculture. Among the 57 Centres of Excellence (CoEs) in India, Kuppam stood out for its exemplary performance in cultivating flowers and vegetables using modern technologies.