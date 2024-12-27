Power outage at RK Valley IIIT defers Physics exam across Andhra Pradesh campuses

KADAPA: The first-year Physics semester examination, scheduled to be held on Thursday morning, was postponed to the afternoon across all IIIT campuses in Andhra Pradesh due to a power outage at RK Valley IIIT in Idupulapaya.

As the exam is conducted simultaneously at IIITs in Ongole, Nuzvid, Srikakulam, and Idupulapaya, the power disruption at RK Valley resulted in rescheduling. However, the exam was successfully conducted in the afternoon.

RK Valley IIIT Director Kumaraswamy stated that the power supply to the campus was disrupted from 2 am to 8 am on Thursday, causing significant inconvenience to 8,600 students and around 300 teaching and non-teaching staff residing on campus.

“The online exam must be conducted simultaneously across all four IIITs in the State. Due to the power outage, the directors of the other three IIITs were informed, and the exam was rescheduled to the afternoon,” Director Kumaraswamy explained. He also noted that while power interruptions had not been a concern at the campus until recently, there were two outages within the same week.

Electricity department officials attributed the outages to technical issues, such as damage caused by heavy rain.