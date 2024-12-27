Rs 400 cr needed for modernisation of Yerrakaluva; project report soon: MP

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: Rajamahendravaram MP Daggubati Purandeswari has said a sum of Rs 400 crore will be required for the modernisation of Yerrakaluva.

A detailed project report (DPR) is being prepared to submit to the Centre. She urged the East Godavari District Collector to expedite the submission of DPR.

Purandeswari explained that the Yerrakaluva, located near Jangareddygudem in Eluru district, is frequently affected by floods. Every year, several villages lose crops to floods, leaving many families devastated. The Yerrakaluva connects to the Kolleru lake, which in turn joins the Upputeru before emptying into the Bay of Bengal near Mogalthur in West Godavari district.

The project was severely impacted by the 2018 floods, and she noted that the previous regime had failed to allocate funds for its restoration.

The Yerrakaluva project is crucial for irrigating 27,000 acres in the upland areas of Godavari belt. The MP said she raised the issue of the Yerrakaluva project in the Lok Sabha and sought funds from the Centre for its modernisation.