TDP slams BJP over induction of Visakha Dairy chief facing corruption probe

VIJAYAWADA: The TDP has expressed its ire over the induction of Visakha Dairy Chairman Adari Anand Kumar into the BJP after his resignation from the YSRCP. Several TDP leaders have accused the BJP State leadership of making decisions unilaterally, without consulting alliance partners.
Anand Kumar was inducted into the BJP on Wednesday in the presence of party State President and Rajahmundry MP D Purandeswari.
The management of Visakha Dairy has been accused of misusing funds and running the dairy for personal gain. It is alleged that the Chairman, Vice-Chairman, and Directors, all from the same family, reduced milk procurement charges, causing losses to dairy farmers despite rising fodder prices and rearing costs.
In November, State Legislative Assembly Speaker Ch Ayyanna Patrudu appointed a House Committee to investigate the allegations.
In response to the issue, a TDP leader stated that while there is nothing wrong with inducting leaders from other parties, the induction of Anand Kumar, who is facing corruption charges, into the BJP is objectionable, especially with an ongoing probe against him.
Another leader pointed out that the BJP did not consult with alliance partners — TDP and JSP — before inducting Anand Kumar.
He questioned whether Purandeswari would welcome leaders who worked against her in the elections if they joined the TDP without her knowledge.
‘Nothing wrong in admitting Visakha Dairy chief into BJP’
TDP leaders remarked that ‘tainted’ leaders from the YSRCP were choosing to join either the TDP, JSP, or BJP to avoid scrutiny. They emphasised that consultations with alliance partners are necessary before inducting controversial leaders.
On the other hand, a BJP leader maintained that no cases had been filed against Adari Anand Kumar, and therefore, there was nothing wrong in admitting him into the party.
Speaking to TNIE on Wednesday, Purandeswari stated, “The BJP welcomes individuals who align with the party’s ideology and follow its rules. The inquiry into the irregularities in Visakha Dairy will continue without any change despite Anand Kumar’s entry into the BJP.”