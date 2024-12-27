Union Culture Ministry pushes for speedy development of Alluri Sitarama Raju Memorial Park

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: Union Ministry of Culture Joint Secretary Uma Nanduri visited the Alluri Sitarama Raju Memorial Park in Bhimavaram city on Thursday, accompanied by West Godavari District Collector C Nagarani. During her visit, she urged the district administration to expedite efforts for the beautification and development of the park and the statue of the legendary freedom fighter.

As part of the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, the Centre had set up the Alluri Sitarama Raju Park in Bhimavaram to commemorate the freedom fighter’s legacy. Uma Nanduri instructed officials to fast-track the installation of fountain works and enhance greenery around the Smriti Vanam in the statue area.

She noted that the Ministry of Culture had celebrated the 125th birth anniversary of Alluri Sitarama Raju from July 4, 2022, to July 2023, and spoke about plans to create a 3D animated film about his life, lasting 15 to 20 minutes. The Ministry also plans to construct a landmark monument of Alluri in Mogallu, near Bhimavaram, his native place. Nanduri also shared plans to visit Pandrangi in Vizianagaram district to restore Alluri’s maternal grandfather’s house, as well as the police station in Chinthapalli where Alluri had been imprisoned.

West Godavari District Collector C Nagarani remarked that Alluri Sitarama Raju’s statue had become a significant source of inspiration for the youth of the region and a major attraction for West Godavari. She assured that all necessary steps would be taken to complete the Smriti Vanam at the earliest and mentioned efforts to procure funds for its corpus.