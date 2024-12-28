CM Naidu hails Manmohan’s economic reforms for growth

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu called the demise of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh a great loss to the nation. Naidu travelled to Delhi on Friday to offer tributes to the mortal remains of Manmohan Singh.

Expressing grief over Singh’s death, Naidu lauded his relentless contributions to the nation. He recalled the financial reforms rolled out by Dr Manmohan Singh when the nation was in deep financial trouble in 1991. Naidu highlighted Singh’s efficiency in various key posts, including Governor of the Reserve Bank of India, Head of the Planning Commission, Finance Minister, and Prime Minister.

Naidu mentioned key public policies initiated by Singh, such as the National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme, Right to Information Act, Right to Education, and the Unique Identification Authority of India (Aadhaar card). The Chief Minister hailed Dr Manmohan Singh as an academician, politician, economist, and bureaucrat.

Along with Naidu, Union Ministers K Ram Mohan Naidu and Pemmasani Chandrasekhar, TDP MPs Kesineni Sivanath (Chinni), and Byreddy Sabari offered floral tributes to Manmohan Singh and expressed condolences to his family members.