IIITDM inks PPA for 500 KW rooftop solar plant

KURNOOL: Indian Institute of Information Technology, Design and Manufacturing (IIITDM) Kurnool has signed a Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) with GH2 Solar to establish a 500 KW rooftop solar plant on its campus. The project is part of the Indian Government’s ‘Pradhan Mantri Surya Ghar Mukht Bijli Yojana’ scheme, facilitated by the Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI).

The agreement was formalised on Friday at the IIITDM Kurnool campus. IIITDM Kurnool Registrar K Gurumurthy, representatives from GH2 Solar, and engineering department members, including Electrical Engineer Krishnamurthy, Civil Engineer Srinath, and Consultant Engineer GK Vijay Anand, were present at the event. Professors Satyababu, Akhtar Khan, Ravikumar, and Assistant Registrar Venkateswara Rao also participated.

Addressing the gathering, Registrar K Gurumurthy stated that the agreement is aimed at increasing the use of renewable energy on campus and enhancing the institution’s energy capacity. He emphasised that the solar plant would contribute to the institution’s sustainability efforts and reduce dependence on conventional energy sources.

Representatives from GH2 Solar highlighted that the project would establish IIITDM Kurnool as a leader in renewable energy adoption.

With the PPA in place, IIITDM Kurnool takes a significant step in advancing renewable energy use.