VISAKHAPATNAM: Former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh has left an indelible mark on the City of Destiny. In 2006, the former Prime Minister laid the foundation for the expansion of the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP) with a massive investment of over Rs 8,600 crore.

“The steel that comes out of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant is based on the blood, sweat and tears of the Telugu people,” said Dr Singh during his visit to Visakhapatnam, according to an official press release available at the Prime Minister of India’s website.

“We must all work together to ensure that India, with its huge iron ore reserves, becomes one of the largest producers of steel in the world, and does so in an efficient, competitive manner,” Dr Singh said.

Commending the turnaround of the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant a ‘landmark achievement’, he said, “It shows that given the hard work, commitment and favourable market dynamics, our PSUs can perform well against competition. From being a perpetually loss-making company ready for disinvestment, to being a firm with zero debt and over Rs 2,000 crore profit in 2004-05, Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Limited (RINL) has shown other loss-making steel plants the way forward. The huge investment being made to double its capacity is a signal of the commitment of our government to making this a world class steel plant.”

Later, Dr Singh stated that he is aware that Hindustan Shipyard Limited (HSL) was passing through difficult times, and he made an emphatic declaration that his government would work for the revival of HSL, and also to finalise the proposals for revival of Bharat Heavy Plate and Vessels (BHPV).