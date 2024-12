VIZIANAGARAM: Minister for MSME Kondapalli Srinivas has been embroiled in a controversy as he is being trolled on various social media platforms for allegedly touching the feet of the Opposition Leader in Legislative Council Botcha Satyanarayana in Visakhapatnam Airport VIP lounge a couple of months ago to take his blessings. However, Srinivas and Madugula TDP MLA Bandaru Satyanarayana Murthy, who accompanied him, have refuted the charge. Bandaru released a video on Friday refuting the charge against Srinivas.

According to his video, Srinivas came into politics to continue his grandfather and three-time MP Pydithalli Naidu’s legacy, and won his debut election against Botcha’s younger brother Appalanarasayya from Gajapathinagaram segment.

“We along with Srinivas unexpectedly ran into Botcha in Visakhapatnam Airport lounge while going to attend the Assembly session. We wished Botcha casually. He also responded. Srinivas also wished Botcha like us. He did not touch Botcha’s feet to take the blessings of the YSRCP leader as alleged in the social media trolls. It is totally false and a baseless charge made by unknown miscreants, who could not digest the rise of Srinivas,” the MLA said.

It is a baseless charge against Srinivas: MLA

“We are eyewitnesses to the entire incident. It is nothing but mud-slinging against Srinivas. I appeal to the media, and social media not to circulate this type of baseless and false information against Srinivas,” Bandaru said.

Speaking to TNIE, Srinivas said, “We unexpectedly ran into Botcha, and I wished him causally along with other fellow MLAs from TDP and Jana Sena. I am very loyal to Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, and HRD Minister Nara Lokesh as they encouraged me to enter politics by allotting Gajapathinagaram Assembly seat. I am always loyal to them. I do not know, who circulated this false news on social media and why.”