Nepal and APTDC enter tourism pact

VISAKHAPATNAM: In a landmark development, The Embassy of Nepal, led by Nepal’s Ambassador to India, Dr Surendra Thapa, and the Andhra Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation (APTDC), headed by Chairman Dr Nukasani Balaji, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to strengthen ties between tourism sectors of Nepal and Andhra Pradesh.

The agreement marks the first such collaboration between the Nepalese government and an Indian State.

The MoU, which is signed among Andhra Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation, Andhra Pradesh Tourism Forum, Andhra Pradesh Tours and Travels Association and the Government of Nepal, aims to promote and develop tourism, enhance cooperation, and share knowledge and expertise to achieve mutual goals. The partnership is expected to improve the travel experience for visitors to both regions.

The scope of the agreement includes the exchange of information and data on tourism trends, market research, and industry developments. The parties also agreed to engage in joint marketing and promotional activities to boost tourism between Nepal and Andhra Pradesh. Additionally, the MoU will facilitate business-to-business (B2B) meetings and networking opportunities for stakeholders in the travel and tourism industry. Officials believe this collaboration will help create new opportunities for tourism development and strengthen cultural and economic ties between Nepal and Andhra Pradesh.

Dr Surendra Thapa and Dr Nukasani Balaji expressed optimism about the partnership and emphasised its potential to bring lasting benefits to the tourism sectors of both regions. Dr Surendra Thapa announced plans to establish a Nepal Consulate Office in Visakhapatnam, which he said would improve tourism connections between the regions.

On the occasion, Balaji assured that APTDC would provide the necessary support to the Government of Nepal and is working to promote Andhra Pradesh Tourism in neighbouring countries. He also mentioned discussions with Nepalese officials to design mutually beneficial action plans. He commended the State government’s initiatives to promote tourism under its new policies.

AP Tours and Travels Association President Kanneganti Vijay Mohan, AP Hotels Association Vice-President MV Pavan Karthik lauded the State’s new tourism policy, asserting that it would encourage investments in tourism projects. The Nepalese delegation, during its 3-day visit to Visakhapatnam, explored key attractions such as Kailasagiri, Rushikonda, Thotlakonda, and Bheemili.