Revenue meets will continue till all issues are resolved: Special Chief Secretary RP Sisodia

VIJAYAWADA: Emphasising that special revenue meetings will continue until all revenue-related issues in the State are completely resolved, Special Chief Secretary (Revenue) RP Sisodia said that 1.35 lakh petitions have been received through these meetings so far.

Speaking at the Kaikaluru constituency-level revenue meeting in Pedapalaparru village of Mudinepalli mandal in Eluru district on Friday, Sisodia stressed the State government’s commitment to addressing grievances related to revenue matters.

Kaikaluru MLA Kamineni Srinivas highlighted the pressing issue of Kolleru lands, where occupants, despite paying taxes for years, are unable to claim ownership. He urged the government to address the concerns of the local people regarding these lands.

Sisodia said land has been incorrectly recorded under Section 22A in some places, and asserted that the government will correct these errors. He clarified that revenue meetings will not resolve issues pending in courts and assured that corrective measures will be taken for errors due to faulty surveys.

Sisodia said that petitions submitted during the meetings will be acknowledged, and no fee will be charged for this. Several villagers complained about the inconvenience caused by combining patta lands with gram kantham lands in the village.

Sisodia reiterated that Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has instructed officials to identify and resolve people’s grievances related to revenue matters.