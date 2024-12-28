West Godavari District Police solve 'body in parcel' case; arrest prime accused and accomplices

VIJAYAWADA: Police cracked the sensational ‘body in parcel’ case by nabbing the prime accused.

Producing the accused before the media on Friday, West Godavari District Superintendent of Police Adnan Nayeem Asmi said the prime accused was identified as Tirumani Sridhar Varma (37), and he committed the murder in collusion with his second wife Mudunuri Revathi, and another live-in partner Penmetsa Sushma, to grab a piece of land belonging to his sister-in-law Naga Tulasi. The trio were involved in the murder of an agricultural worker, whose body was sent to Tulasi in the parcel.

The SP said Sridhar of Mallampudi village in Bantumilli mandal of Krishna district married Elizabeth Rani first. Later, he married Revathi, sister of Tulasi, after the latter got separated from her husband.

Sridhar is also said to be in a live-in relationship with Sushma. Sridhar and Revathi wanted to grab the property of Tulasi, and demanded her to transfer her share on Revathi’s name, the SP said.

When Tulasi refused to do so, Sridhar and Revathi had decided to coerce Tulasi to give up her right on the family property. The duo hatched a conspiracy to create fear in the family, and force Tulasi to accept their demand. Using a fake address, Revathi and Sridhar made Tulasi believe that she had received construction material from the Kshatriya Seva Samithi, and through that channel, they sent the body in the parcel to frighten Tulasi.

After sending the parcel, Sridhar visited the house of Tulasi at Yandagandi village. He told Tulasi that he would help her to overcome the trouble by arranging Rs 1.35 crore, and promised to bury the body without revealing it to anyone. He asked Tulasi and her family members not to disclose the matter to police. However, Tulasi became suspicious of Sridhar’s behaviour and informed the matter to police and her relatives. After knowing that Tulasi contacted police, Sridhar switched off his mobile phone and fled, the SP explained.

What is really shocking is that Sridhar killed Barre Parlayya, a native of Gandhinagaram village in Kalla mandal, as he needed a body to terrify Tulasi. “Parlayya was promised work, and later killed. His body was hidden for two days in Sushma’ house, and later it was sent to Tulasi’s house in the parcel on December 19. Sridhar, Revathi and Sushma were arrested, and produced in court,” the SP added. Asmi appreciated Undi police for solving the murder mystery within a week.