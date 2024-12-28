YSRCP holds protests against power tariff hike

VIJAYAWADA: The YSRCP leaders and activists across the state organised protests against the steep power tariffs, criticizing Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu for failing to fulfil his electoral promises.

The YSRCP rank and file expressed outrage over the imposition of a Rs 15,485.36 crore burden on domestic consumers, contrary to Naidu’s promise of stable electricity charges.

They took out rallies to voice public grievances and demand that the State government reverse the power tariff hike decision. The YSRCP asserted that the Poru Bata protest against the power charges hike was a success, with party cadres and leaders submitting representations against the implementation of new charges.

Speaking to mediapersons, former minister K Kannababu said that their cadres took part in the protest after paying tributes to former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh, who passed away on Thursday night. “Instead of delivering Super Six promises, Chandrababu has been giving super shocks to people by overturning the welfare initiatives taken up by the YS Jagan Mohan Reddy government,” he said, adding that the protest will be intensified after January 3, focusing on the State government’s failure regarding the disbursement of fee reimbursement.