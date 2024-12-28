YSRCP leader arrested after he attacks MPDO in office

KADAPA: Tension prevailed at Galiveedu in Rayachoti Assembly constituency of Annamayya district on Friday when YSRCP legal cell district president Jalla Sudarshan Reddy and his associates allegedly attacked MPDO (Mandal Parishad Development Officer) Jawahar Babu.

Sudarshan Reddy, accompanied by his followers, went to the Mandal Parishad office in the morning and demanded the keys of the MPP (Mandal Parishad President) chamber. When the MPDO refused stating that the keys could only be given to the MPP, the enraged Sudarshan Reddy and his associates allegedly assaulted Jawahar Babu.

Having learnt about the incident, Lakkireddipalle Circle Inspector Kondareddy and Galiveedu Sub-Inspector Ramakrishna rushed to the spot along with force, and brought the situation under control. The injured MPDO was rushed to government hospital in 108 ambulance. Sudarshan Reddy and several of his associates were taken into custody, and shifted to the SP’s office. A case has been registered.

Meanwhile, TDP activists reached the MPDO office to express their support to Jawahar Babu. Condemning the attack, they demanded stringent action against Sudarshan Reddy and his followers.