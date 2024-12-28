YSRCP leader arrested after he attacks MPDO in office

KADAPA: Tension prevailed at Galiveedu in Rayachoti Assembly constituency of Annamayya district on Friday when YSRCP legal cell district president Jalla Sudarshan Reddy and his associates allegedly attacked MPDO (Mandal Parishad Development Officer) Jawahar Babu.
Sudarshan Reddy, accompanied by his followers, went to the Mandal Parishad office in the morning and demanded the keys of the MPP (Mandal Parishad President) chamber. When the MPDO refused stating that the keys could only be given to the MPP, the enraged Sudarshan Reddy and his associates allegedly assaulted Jawahar Babu.
Having learnt about the incident, Lakkireddipalle Circle Inspector Kondareddy and Galiveedu Sub-Inspector Ramakrishna rushed to the spot along with force, and brought the situation under control. The injured MPDO was rushed to government hospital in 108 ambulance. Sudarshan Reddy and several of his associates were taken into custody, and shifted to the SP’s office. A case has been registered.
Meanwhile, TDP activists reached the MPDO office to express their support to Jawahar Babu. Condemning the attack, they demanded stringent action against Sudarshan Reddy and his followers.
Pawan directs officials to submit detailed report
Speaking to reporters, Jawahar Babu said, “Sudarshan Reddy and about 20 of his associates attacked me, and my nephew, who came to my rescue. Sudarshan Reddy even threatened to kill me by tonight.”
The MPDO further accused Sudarshan Reddy of using the MPP chamber for consuming liquor on several occasions earlier. He appealed to the State government to provide him adequate protection, citing threat to his life.
Transport Minister Mandipalli Ramprasad Reddy strongly condemned the attack on Galiveedu MPDO Jawahar Babu. He spoke to Annamayya District Collector Sridhar Chamakuri, and SP V Vidyasagar Naidu over the phone and directed them to take stringent action against the attackers. He also spoke to the injured MPDO over the phone, and assured him of justice.
Taking serious note of the attack, Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan directed officials to take stern action against the perpetrators. He also instructed them to provide the best possible medicare to Jawahar Babu. He sought a detailed report on the circumstances that led to the attack.
Pawan to visit MPDO at Kadapa RIMS today
Deputy Chief Minister (Panchayat Raj & Rural Development) Pawan Kalyan condemned the YSRCP attack on MPDO Jawahar Babu, terming it an undemocratic act. He made it clear that the NDA government will not tolerate such attacks on officials performing their duties. Pawan Kalyan is scheduled to visit Kadapa on Saturday to console the MPDO, who is undergoing treatment at RIMS Hospital