Andhra: Every family to get Rs 25 lakh health coverage

VIJAYAWADA: The State government has announced plans to transition the NTR Vaidya Seva scheme from a trust-based system to an insurance model, aiming to improve service quality and accessibility. Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu approved the proposal during a review meeting of the health department at his residence in Undavalli on Saturday.

Under the new insurance model, both public and private insurers will be leveraged to provide health coverage of up to Rs 25 lakh per family annually, benefiting approximately 4.30 crore residents across the State.

To streamline healthcare delivery, the government is also consolidating the 104 and 108 emergency services under a single operator. The 108 service, which currently operates a fleet of 190 ambulances—many of which have exceeded their operational lifespan—will see its vehicles replaced at an estimated cost of Rs 60 crore. These changes aim to ensure timely and effective emergency medical response.

The 104 service is set to receive significant upgrades, including the reinstatement of lab technicians and diagnostic facilities, enabling village-level medical screenings. This initiative is expected to enhance rural healthcare, addressing gaps in early diagnosis and treatment.

In support of frontline healthcare workers, the State government has also announced a Rs 2,000 salary hike for 108 staff and ambulance pilots. Additionally, 58 Mahaprasthanam vehicles will be procured at an annual cost of Rs 9.45 crore to address the increasing demand for transporting deceased persons.

The Chief Minister also directed officials to curb exploitative practices, such as the “ambulance mafia,” by implementing stricter regulations near hospitals. Furthermore, he emphasised the importance of establishing Jan Aushadhi drug stores in every mandal to ensure affordable medicines are accessible to the public.

These measures collectively aim to strengthen the State’s healthcare infrastructure and provide efficient, accessible, and affordable medical services to its citizens.