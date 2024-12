VIJAYAWADA: Director General of Police (DGP) Ch Dwaraka Tirumala Rao said the number of cybercrimes in the State increased this year compared to last year.

A total of 916 cybercrimes were reported in 2024 as against 682 in 2023. Not just the number of cases, the amount lost to cyber fraudsters increased manifold causing a great concern among the public. A whopping Rs 1,229 crore was lost in cybercrimes and of which Rs 225 crore was recovered from fraudsters. However, the rate of recovery increased this year compared to last year.

The DGP said, “The police department is in pursuit of capacity building to provide efficient services to the people through the use of advanced technology and artificial intelligence. The newly formed EAGLE has started its operations to achieve the target of making the State free from drugs and narcotics substances.”

Speaking to mediapersons at the police headquarters on Saturday, the DGP expressed happiness that the average rate of crime in the State saw a decline of 5.7% this year compared to last year. A total of 92,094 cases were reported in 2024 as against 97,760 in 2023. Bodily crimes, property offences and crimes against women and children also declined, and it was largely attributed to visible policing.

“The State police have demonstrated commendable performance in discharging various duties and maintaining law and order effectively. The significant decline in the crime rate reflects the department’s commitment to ensure public safety,” the DGP said.

According to the statistics, the crimes against women declined to 24,776 this year from 27,551 last year. POCSO and child abuse cases also registered a decline. Notably, the State saw a 6.13% decline in road accidents.