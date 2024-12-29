BJP demands probe into irregularities in Tirumala Parakamani

VIJAYAWADA: A BJP delegation met Director General of Police Ch Dwaraka Tirumala Rao on Saturday, urging him to initiate an investigation into alleged irregularities in Tirumala Parakamani. The delegation comprised Pathuri Nagabhushanam, Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam Board member Bhanu Prakash Reddy, Minority Morcha State President Sheikh Baji, and others.

TTD Board member Bhanu Prakash Reddy alleged that during the previous YSRCP regime, a person named Ravi Kumar was caught stealing at Parakamani in Tirumala. When vigilance sleuths apprehended him, police and some board members allegedly shielded him. Bhanu Prakash claimed that over Rs 100 crore were embezzled and questioned how a clerk-level employee could amass such wealth. He further alleged that certain individuals conspired to claim shares of the stolen assets, promising to reveal their names soon. He also criticized a police officer who allegedly pressured the TTD to compromise during the investigation earlier.

Bhanu Prakash accused the previous YSRCP regime of negligence and misuse of officials for personal gains, including looting temple properties, and vowed to expose everyone involved in misappropriating temple assets.