CM Chandrababu Naidu to distribute pensions at Ellamanda village on December 31

GUNTUR: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu will distribute pensions to eligible beneficiaries at Ellamanda village in Narasaraopet rural mandal on December 31. Later, he will visit Trikoteswara Swamy Temple at Kotappakonda and perform special pujas.

Ahead of the Chief Minister’s visit, Palnadu District Collector P Arun Babu and SP Kanchi Srinivasa Rao visited Ellamanda village and reviewed the arrangements.

Additionally, they instructed officials to submit a representation to Chief Minister Naidu on the funds required for the interlinking of rivers and works under Swarna Andhra Vision 2024 in the district.

Meanwhile, Bapatla Collector J Venakta Murali held a review meeting on pension distribution in the district on Saturday.

He directed mandal-level officers and municipal commissioners to arrange the required cash by December 30. He also stressed that door-to-door announcements should be made across the district to educate the beneficiaries about pension distribution.

Directing officials to begin disbursal of pensions at 5.30 am, the Collector said 100% distribution should be completed on the same day.