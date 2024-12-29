Vijayanand likely to be new Chief Secretary of Andhra Pradesh

VIJAYAWADA: Special Chief Secretary (Energy) K Vijayanand is likely to be next Chief Secretary of Andhra Pradesh. The tenure of incumbent Chief Secretary Neerabh Kumar Prasad ends on December 31.

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu is learnt to have decided to appoint Vijayanand, a 1992 batch IAS officer, as the new Chief Secretary. Vijayanand will be in office till November, 2025 if he is appointed as the Chief Secretary.

According to sources, though going by the seniority list, Y Sri Lakshmi (1988 batch), who is currently waiting for posting, is in the forefront, the Chief Minister may not offer her the coveted post because of the charges of corruption and cases against her.

G Anantha Ramu (1990 batch), Special Chief Secretary (Environment, Forest, Science and Technology), is next to Sri Lakshmi in seniority, but he may not be considered for the post. G Sai Prasad, Ajay Jain, Sumita Dawra and RP Sisodia (1991 batch) are next in the list of seniority, sources added.