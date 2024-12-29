World Telugu Conference opens with grandeur

VIJAYAWADA: Vijayawada was awash with literary fervour with the commencement of the 6th World Telugu Writers’ Mahasabha at KBN College grounds with the theme “Let’s protect the Telugu language, let’s increase self-esteem.”

Former Chief Justice of India Justice (Rtd) NV Ramana inaugurated the two day event by lighting the ceremonial lamp after garlanding the Telugu Talli idol along with other dignitaries.

Addressing the gathering, Justice Ramana said, “Telugu is a beautiful language spoken by over 100 million people. It is rich and melodious, even in the way common people express themselves. Our culture and language are treasures that must be preserved. Without a language, people are orphans without history and identity. Telugu is more than just a means of communication; it is the soul of our heritage.”

Justice Ramana urged society to resist commercial and political threats to the language. “We should not tolerate the plundering of our mother tongue for commercial or political gains. Protecting Telugu is essential for our greatness as a people,” he stated. Hailing the contributions of luminaries like NTR, Vishwanatha Satyanarayana, Ghantasala, and Mangalampalli, he appealed to the parents to pass on this legacy to future generations.