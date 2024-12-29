YSRCP spreading canards against me, says Kondapalli Srinivas

VIJAYAWADA: Minister for MSME, SERP, and NRI Relations Kondapalli Srinivas has accused the YSRCP of spreading false propaganda against him. Addressing the media at the TDP headquarters in Mangalagiri on Saturday, the minister dismissed allegations that his gesture of greeting YSRCP leader Botcha Satyanarayana had political undertones.

Srinivas clarified that he encountered Botcha on November 11 while on his way to the Assembly with other MLAs and greeted him as a matter of courtesy.

Criticizing the previous dominance of Botcha Satyanarayana’s family in the Uttarandhra region, Srinivas alleged that Botcha’s family members were involved in irregularities related to liquor and land encroachments in Vizianagaram district.

“For two decades, the region suffered under family rule, but the people put an end to it in the recent elections by voting against the Botcha family,” he said, adding that all members of Botcha’s family were defeated in the polls.

Srinivas accused the YSRCP of resorting to false propaganda to weaken TDP leaders after their electoral defeat.

He refuted claims that his greeting to Botcha was an attempt to appease him, stating, “My family has contested against the Botcha family for decades. The ongoing narrative is baseless and an attempt to malign my image.”