5,345 candidates to undergo physical tests for constable selection drive in Ongole

ONGOLE: The Prakasam district police are set to commence the Police Constables (Civil & APSP) selection drive from Monday at the Ongole Police Parade Grounds.

Prakasam District SP AR Damodar said that all necessary arrangements have been completed for the event, which will see 5,345 candidates—4,435 men and 910 women—undergo physical measurements and efficiency tests after clearing the preliminary phase.

Inspecting the venue on Sunday, SP Damodar inaugurated a trial run for candidates on the running track. Interacting with the candidates, he urged them to strictly follow the instructions given by the event officers.

“We have deployed sufficient staff and officers to monitor the entire process. Drinking water and medical services have been arranged for the benefit of candidates. Only those with valid admit cards will be allowed into the grounds to take part in the tests, which include 1,600-metre and 100-metre runs, as well as the long jump,” SP Damodar said.

He cautioned candidates against falling victim to fraudsters promising jobs in exchange for bribes. “Do not believe false promises. Report any such incidents to us immediately, and we will take strict action against those involved,” he added.

The SP said the event aims to ensure a transparent and fair selection process. Additional SP K Nageswara Rao, AR-ASP Ashok Babu, DPO AO Rammohan Rao, IT Core CI V Suryanarayana, RIs Ramesh Krishnan and Ramana Reddy, and other officials were present.