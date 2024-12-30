62 new welfare hostels will be constructed in State: Minister Dola Sree Bala

ONGOLE: Social Welfare Minister Dr Dola Sree Bala Veeranjaneya Swamy, said the NDA government led by Chandrababu Naidu is committed to the welfare of BC, SC, and ST communities. He stated that the government has sanctioned Rs 143 crore for the repair of welfare hostels and initiated the construction of 62 new hostels with Rs 206 crore.

Swamy inspected BC and SC welfare hostels in Singarayakonda town on Sunday, reviewing academic progress, student well-being, and infrastructural facilities. He interacted with students, urging them to focus on studies and discipline to achieve their goals.

Highlighting the “BHIM” project, the minister said best-in-class medical services are being provided to students of AP Tribal Welfare Residential Educational Institutions Society-Gurukulams. Plans are underway to extend these services to other welfare hostel students.

Under this project, medical kits with 15 apparatus and district-specific medical officers have been deployed to monitor students’ health. Advanced corporate hospital-level treatment facilities are already available, which recently saved 10 students’ lives.