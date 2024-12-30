Artificial reef project to improve livelihood of Andhra Pradesh fishermen

VISAKHAPATNAM: In a first-of-its-kind initiative in Andhra Pradesh, the Central Marine Fisheries Research Institute (CMFRI) is set to deploy artificial reefs along its coastline to restore marine biodiversity, and improve the livelihoods of fishermen.
These reefs, designed in shapes like triangles, flowers, and large pipes, are expected to attract marine life, particularly fish that thrive in deeper waters, drawing them closer to the shore.
The initiative comes in response to declining marine biodiversity caused by pollution, and oil-related activities near the coast. The depletion of fish stocks has severely impacted the livelihoods of coastal communities with many local fishermen forced to seek employment in far-off locations as labourers.
The Andhra Pradesh government has collaborated with the Kerala State Coastal Area Development Corporation (KSCADC) to implement Kerala’s successful artificial reef model.
A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) formalising the partnership was signed by T Dola Shankar, Director of the Andhra Pradesh Fisheries Department; PI Sheik Pareeth, Managing Director of KSCADC; and Dr Joe Kizhakudan, Principal Scientist at CMFRI, on December 24.
Over the years, Dr Joe has been instrumental in implementing similar projects that yielded positive results in the States like Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka and Maharashtra. Andhra Pradesh now joins these efforts with an ambitious plan to install 500 reef units across 184 locations along its coastline.
The artificial reef project is being implemented under the Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana (PMMSY). Of the total project cost, 60% will be funded by the Centre, while the remaining 40% will come from the State government. Each unit, comprising 500 reef blocks, is estimated to cost `35 lakh.
In the first phase, 210 reinforced cement concrete (RCC) artificial reef modules will be deployed in 24 locations spanning Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Visakhapatnam and Anakapalle districts in January 2025. Subsequent phases will cover other districts.
Artificial reefs mimic natural habitats, offering shelter and breeding grounds for marine life. Modern reefs, built using concrete structures with holes and crevices, provide long-lasting habitats for marine organisms such as larvae, algae and fish. Fish species, including kingfish, tuna, red snapper, crabs, prawns, squids, and octopuses, are expected to thrive within 2.5 km of the shore, reducing fishing costs by up to 80%.
Dr Joe said, “We have prepared a comprehensive blueprint to ensure sustainable fish wealth, and improve the livelihoods of coastal fishermen. Awareness programmes for fishermen are already underway, and installation of artificial reefs is set to begin in January.”
This pioneering project is expected to benefit Andhra Pradesh’s 533 fishing villages, home to over eight lakh people dependent on fishing, by creating accessible fishing grounds, and restoring marine ecosystems.