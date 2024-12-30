Artificial reef project to improve livelihood of Andhra Pradesh fishermen

VISAKHAPATNAM: In a first-of-its-kind initiative in Andhra Pradesh, the Central Marine Fisheries Research Institute (CMFRI) is set to deploy artificial reefs along its coastline to restore marine biodiversity, and improve the livelihoods of fishermen.

These reefs, designed in shapes like triangles, flowers, and large pipes, are expected to attract marine life, particularly fish that thrive in deeper waters, drawing them closer to the shore.

The initiative comes in response to declining marine biodiversity caused by pollution, and oil-related activities near the coast. The depletion of fish stocks has severely impacted the livelihoods of coastal communities with many local fishermen forced to seek employment in far-off locations as labourers.

The Andhra Pradesh government has collaborated with the Kerala State Coastal Area Development Corporation (KSCADC) to implement Kerala’s successful artificial reef model.

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) formalising the partnership was signed by T Dola Shankar, Director of the Andhra Pradesh Fisheries Department; PI Sheik Pareeth, Managing Director of KSCADC; and Dr Joe Kizhakudan, Principal Scientist at CMFRI, on December 24.

Over the years, Dr Joe has been instrumental in implementing similar projects that yielded positive results in the States like Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka and Maharashtra. Andhra Pradesh now joins these efforts with an ambitious plan to install 500 reef units across 184 locations along its coastline.