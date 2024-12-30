Deputy CM orders probe into biofuel plant air pollution

VIJAYAWADA: Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyanhas ordered an immediate inquiry into complaints of severe air pollution caused by Universal Biofuels Private Limited in the Vakalapudi Industrial Area of Kakinada. Responding to widespread public outcry, Pawan instructed the Pollution Control Board (PCB) to investigate the source of the foul odour that has plagued the region for the past month, as well as submit a report over compliance of PCB norms by the unit.

The company, which produces biodiesel from non-edible palm stearin and refined palm oil, reportedly began using acid oils instead of fatty acids in its production process, leading to the release of pungent and foul-smelling gases. The issue was first brought to light by The New Indian Express on December 1 in an article titled “Residents Demand Action as Foul Smell Plagues Kakinada.”

Following the Chief Minister’s directive, PCB Chairman Krishnaiah contacted the environmental engineer in Kakinada PCB, Shankar Rao, instructing him to conduct a thorough inspection and submit a detailed report.

PCB officials conducted a surprise inspection of the plant on the nights of December 21 and 22. Initial findings confirmed that Universal Biofuels was using raw materials in violation of pollution control norms, leading to the emission of noxious gases.

Deputy Chief Minister K Pawan Kalyan has directed the Forest Department to investigate the mysterious deaths of olive ridley turtles along the Kakinada coast. The incidents, reported in areas such as Kakinada Beach Road, APIIC, and Vakalapudi, came to the Deputy CM’s attention on Sunday. In an official release, Pawan Kalyan instructed the Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (PCCF) and Head of Forest Force, Chiranjeevi Chaudhary, to conduct a detailed study into the deaths and recommend measures for sea turtle conservation.