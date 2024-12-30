DGP orders strict restrictions and security measures for New Year celebrations in Andhra Pradesh

VIJAYAWADA: With just two days left to welcome the New Year, Director General of Police Ch Dwaraka Tirumala Rao has directed all the district SPs and Vijayawada and Vizag Police Commissioners to impose strict restrictions on December 31 night to thwart any untoward incidents during the celebrations.
The DGP said strict instructions should be given to all the event organisers that they must obtain police permission, regardless of venue type, and they should take all safety precautions. The event venues should be equipped with fire extinguishers and other safety devices with enough number of entry and exit gates to prevent overcrowding. Use of drugs and narcotics substances during the New Year celebrations is strictly prohibited, and event organisers should be held responsible for it, he said.
“Andhra Pradesh State police will implement comprehensive security measures on the eve of New Year. More police personnel will be deployed to manage crowds on streets on December 31 night. Celebrations are permitted till 1 am with specific vehicular restrictions in high footfall areas in Vijayawada, Vizag, Tirupati, Guntur, Rajamahendravaram, Bhimavaram, Ongole, Nellore, Kadapa, Chittoor and other cities. Zero tolerance to drink and drive will be enforced,” the DGP said.
Acting on the DGP’s instructions, all the district SPs and City Police Commissioners issued guidelines to event organisers, hotels, clubs and pubs to ensure the smooth conduct of New Year celebrations.
Event organisers should obtain permission from all the departments concerned such as the civic body, excise and prohibition and fire services departments. In case of hotels and private places, organisers should install CCTV cameras with recording facility at all entry and exit points and parking areas. The noise levels for DJs and other sound systems are confined to 45 decibels, and the events should not be allowed beyond 1 am.
“Police have made elaborate security arrangements for the New Year celebrations in all the districts to ensure no untoward incidents occur on the last day of the year. In Vijayawada, additional forces will be deployed at all the major junctions, and all the flyovers will be closed to curb unbridled New Year revelry. We have identified areas where people are likely to gather in large numbers such as MG Road, BRTS Road and Eluru Road. Accordingly, security arrangements have been made to thwart any untoward incidents,” said NTR District Commissioner of Police SV Rajashekhar Babu.
Visakhapatnam Commissioner of Police Shanka Brata Bagchi issued guidelines on Sunday for the smooth conduct of New Year celebrations in hotels, clubs and pubs on December 31 night. “Event organisers should follow the AP Public Safety (Measures) Enforcement Act, 2013 strictly to avoid any untoward incident,” the Police Commissioner asserted.
Organisers are required to equip New Year event venues with portable fire extinguishers, fireballs, water drums and other safety devices
Event organisers should deploy adequate security guards for crowd management, and more entry and exit gates should be set up
Private resort owners should appoint a guard at swimming pools 24/7 to prevent accidental drownings
Noise levels should be maintained at 45 decibels or lower, and event organisers should not allow any weapons at the venue, and failure to comply with the regulations will result in legal action
Special parking arrangements should be made by organisers at event venues, ensuring no obstruction to traffic
If women face any trouble, they should immediately contact She Teams or nearby police stations