DGP orders strict restrictions and security measures for New Year celebrations in Andhra Pradesh

VIJAYAWADA: With just two days left to welcome the New Year, Director General of Police Ch Dwaraka Tirumala Rao has directed all the district SPs and Vijayawada and Vizag Police Commissioners to impose strict restrictions on December 31 night to thwart any untoward incidents during the celebrations.

The DGP said strict instructions should be given to all the event organisers that they must obtain police permission, regardless of venue type, and they should take all safety precautions. The event venues should be equipped with fire extinguishers and other safety devices with enough number of entry and exit gates to prevent overcrowding. Use of drugs and narcotics substances during the New Year celebrations is strictly prohibited, and event organisers should be held responsible for it, he said.

“Andhra Pradesh State police will implement comprehensive security measures on the eve of New Year. More police personnel will be deployed to manage crowds on streets on December 31 night. Celebrations are permitted till 1 am with specific vehicular restrictions in high footfall areas in Vijayawada, Vizag, Tirupati, Guntur, Rajamahendravaram, Bhimavaram, Ongole, Nellore, Kadapa, Chittoor and other cities. Zero tolerance to drink and drive will be enforced,” the DGP said.

Acting on the DGP’s instructions, all the district SPs and City Police Commissioners issued guidelines to event organisers, hotels, clubs and pubs to ensure the smooth conduct of New Year celebrations.

Event organisers should obtain permission from all the departments concerned such as the civic body, excise and prohibition and fire services departments. In case of hotels and private places, organisers should install CCTV cameras with recording facility at all entry and exit points and parking areas. The noise levels for DJs and other sound systems are confined to 45 decibels, and the events should not be allowed beyond 1 am.