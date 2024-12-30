Naidu, Pawan Kalyan hail Humpy’s victory

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, Deputy Chief Minister K Pawan Kalyan, and Sports Minister Mandipalli Ramprasad Reddy congratulated Grandmaster Koneru Humpy for her victory at the 2024 Women’s World Rapid Chess Championship. The Vijayawada-based chess icon clinched her second title in the tournament with a remarkable performance in New York on Saturday.

Chief Minister Naidu took to social media to praise Humpy, posting on X, “What a proud moment for India! Congratulations to Koneru Humpy on winning the FIDE Women’s World Rapid Chess Championship 2024. Her incredible triumph caps off a phenomenal year for Indian chess!”

Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan lauded her achievement, tweeting, “Heartiest congratulations to Koneru Humpy for winning the 2024 Women’s World Rapid Chess Championship—her second world title! Your brilliance and perseverance inspire not just Andhra Pradesh but the entire nation. A true queen of chess!”

Sports Minister Mandipalli Ramprasad Reddy expressed pride in Humpy’s achievement, commending her determination and urging her to continue inspiring future generations. Additionally, SAAP chairman Ravi Naidu extended his congratulations, calling her a beacon of inspiration for young athletes.

Humpy’s victory has not only brought immense pride to her hometown Vijayawada but also cemented her legacy as one of India’s greatest chess players.