New Chief Secretary Vijayanand vows to ensure inclusive growth

VIJAYAWADA: Special Chief Secretary (Energy) K Vijayanand has been appointed as the new Chief Secretary. Vijayanand, a 1992 batch IAS officer, will be in office till November, 2025. Incumbent Chief Secretary Neerabh Kumar Prasad will be retiring from service on attaining the age of superannuation on December 31.
Speaking after his appointment as the new Chief Secretary, Vijayanand thanked Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu for reposing faith in him, and giving an opportunity to serve the State. He also thanked Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan, HRD and IT Minister Nara Lokesh, Energy Minister Gottipati Ravi Kumar and other ministers for their support and guidance.
He vowed to implement the Chief Minister’s vision effectively to ensure inclusive growth and overall development of the State. Thanking Neerabh Kumar Prasad for his support, Vijayanand lauded his commitment to the development of the State. Several senior bureaucrats and Heads of Departments and leaders of employees’ associations congratulated Vijayanand on his elevation as the Chief Secretary.
Vijayanand was Chairman and Managing Director of APTRANSCO since 2023, and Chairman of APGENCO since 2022.
As Special Chief Secretary (Energy), he also held additional posts such as Chairman of APPCC, APSPCL, NREDCAP and APSECM. He was the Chairperson of Southern Regional Power Committee (SRPC) for 2023-24.
He has vast knowledge of power generation and transmission. Several issues related to the power sector in Andhra Pradesh and other Southern States were resolved swiftly due to his initiative.
Under the Naidu’s leadership, Vijayanand was instrumental in formulating and notifying the Andhra Pradesh Integrated Clean Energy Policy, 2024. The policy aims to transform the State into a global clean energy hub by adding over 160 GW of renewable energy capacity. This ambitious policy is expected to attract investments worth Rs 10 lakh crore, and generate 7.5 lakh jobs both direct and indirect. By focusing on solar, wind, hybrid sources, and green hydrogen, Andhra Pradesh seeks to achieve self-reliance, and significantly contribute to India’s renewable energy goals.
The expertise of Vijayanand spans around 14 years in the power sector, including the combined State of Andhra Pradesh, was characterised by innovative leadership and strategic planning.