New Chief Secretary Vijayanand vows to ensure inclusive growth

VIJAYAWADA: Special Chief Secretary (Energy) K Vijayanand has been appointed as the new Chief Secretary. Vijayanand, a 1992 batch IAS officer, will be in office till November, 2025. Incumbent Chief Secretary Neerabh Kumar Prasad will be retiring from service on attaining the age of superannuation on December 31.

Speaking after his appointment as the new Chief Secretary, Vijayanand thanked Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu for reposing faith in him, and giving an opportunity to serve the State. He also thanked Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan, HRD and IT Minister Nara Lokesh, Energy Minister Gottipati Ravi Kumar and other ministers for their support and guidance.

He vowed to implement the Chief Minister’s vision effectively to ensure inclusive growth and overall development of the State. Thanking Neerabh Kumar Prasad for his support, Vijayanand lauded his commitment to the development of the State. Several senior bureaucrats and Heads of Departments and leaders of employees’ associations congratulated Vijayanand on his elevation as the Chief Secretary.