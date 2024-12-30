TDP leaders slam Perni Nani for ‘moral hypocrisy’

VIJAYAWADA: Leaders of the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) launched a scathing attack on former minister Perni Venkataramaiah, also known as Nani, accusing him of corruption and moral hypocrisy. Addressing the media on Sunday, Excise Minister Kollu Ravindra and senior TDP leader Buddha Venkanna alleged that Nani profited by diverting Public Distribution System (PDS) rice meant for the poor while pretending to be morally upright.

Kollu Ravindra lambasted Nani for ‘acting innocent’ after committing misdeeds, claiming he was seeking public sympathy by involving his wife in the case. He declared that everyone involved in crimes, irrespective of gender, would face legal consequences.

Recalling the humiliation faced by Nara Bhuvaneswari, wife of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, during the YSRCP government’s tenure, Kollu noted that Nani, present in the Assembly at the time, had supported his party members’ derogatory remarks. “Nani and his associates have not only diverted PDS rice but also encroached lands and committed several irregularities. The TDP-led NDA government will initiate a comprehensive inquiry into all these activities, and they will have sleepless nights henceforth,” Kollu asserted.

TDP leader Buddha Venkanna alleged that Nani lacked genuine concern for his wife, suggesting that if he were sincere, he would admit that she signed the warehouse-related documents under his influence.