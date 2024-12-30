Tribals stage ‘horseback protest’ for road project

VISAKHAPATNAM: Tribals of Chalisingam hamlet in Cheemalapadu panchayat of Ravikamatham mandal in Anakapalle district have demanded immediate forest clearance for the construction of a road. They staged a unique protest on horseback and with dolis (makeshift stretchers) on Sunday to highlight the challenges they face due to the lack of road connectivity to their hilltop hamlet.

“Chalisingam is home to 110 tribal families with a population of 380. Even after 78 years of Independence, the hamlet lacks road connectivity, forcing people to depend on horses to transport essential supplies, including ration, from a depot in Chikayapadu at the foothill. The absence of a road has also made accessing healthcare and markets a daunting task,” said K Govind, a tribal leader.

The tribals have decided to organise a rally using horses and dolis to the District Collectorate on January 8, 2025 to highlight their plight, if no action is taken in the meantime on their demand for road.

Govind informed that Rs 3 crore was sanctioned for a road project in 2018-19, but the work was halted. Subsequently, Rs 2.65 crore was allocated in 2023-24 as per GO. RT NO. 726 to construct a 3 km BT road from Chikayapadu to Chalisingam under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana. Despite laying the foundation stone for the road project on January 24, 2024, the work could not begin due to pending forest clearance, he said.

The Panchayat Raj Department submitted Form A to the Forest Department, but the crucial Form B clearance is still pending. This delay has halted the road project, leaving villagers in distress, he explained.