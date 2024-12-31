Andhra Pradesh govt likely to implement free bus travel scheme for women from Ugadi

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has directed Transport Minister Mandipalli Ramprasad Reddy and APSRTC Vice-Chairman and Managing Director Ch Dwaraka Tirumala Rao to ensure the implementation of free bus travel scheme for women from Ugadi.

At a review meeting with the Transport Minister and APSRTC officials at the State Secretariat on Monday, Naidu asked for the report of the Group of Ministers on the feasibility of the scheme, and other factors involved in its implementation, which is already being implemented neighbouring States.

The Group of Ministers was headed by the Transport Minister, while Ministers for Women and Child Welfare, Tribal Welfare, and Home are its members. Also, the Principal Secretary to the Government in the Transport, Roads & Buildings Department is the convener, responsible for coordinating the proceedings and meetings of the group.

Speaking to TNIE, Ramprasad Reddy said the Group of Ministers will visit Bengaluru on January 3, and Delhi on January 6 to study the modalities of the free bus travel there, and formulate the best model to implement it in the State.

“Efforts are being made to implement the poll promise of free bus travel for women from Ugadi. A report on the free bus travel scheme will be submitted to the Chief Minister soon after taking all the issues into consideration,” the Transport Minister added.