Andhra Pradesh tourist killed in drunken brawl in Goa

PANAJI: A 30-year-old visitor from Andhra Pradesh was killed in a drunken brawl at a beach shack in Goa in the wee hours of Tuesday, police said.

The police have arrested a 23-year-old beach shack worker in connection with the incident which took place in Calangute area of North Goa district, they said.

A group of inebriated tourists demanded food at the shack, despite its owner informing them that the kitchen was closed, a senior police official said.

One of the visitors then began using abusive language against a woman working at the shack and the argument escalated into a scuffle, he said. One of the shack workers allegedly struck on tourist Ravi Teja's head with a wooden stick. The man died on the spot, the official said.