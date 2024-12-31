Andhra Pradesh tourist killed in drunken brawl in Goa

PANAJI: A 30-year-old visitor from Andhra Pradesh was killed in a drunken brawl at a beach shack in Goa in the wee hours of Tuesday, police said.
The police have arrested a 23-year-old beach shack worker in connection with the incident which took place in Calangute area of North Goa district, they said.
A group of inebriated tourists demanded food at the shack, despite its owner informing them that the kitchen was closed, a senior police official said.
One of the visitors then began using abusive language against a woman working at the shack and the argument escalated into a scuffle, he said. One of the shack workers allegedly struck on tourist Ravi Teja's head with a wooden stick. The man died on the spot, the official said.
The Calangute police later arrested shack worker Kamal Sonar, hailing from Nepal.
A search was on for two other persons, including the shack owner, the official said.
The police registered a case of murder against the accused, he added.
Goa has seen a huge influx of visitors ahead of the New Year celebrations.